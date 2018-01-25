What to Look For At This Year's Grammys

The 60th annual Grammy Awards—which will be held this weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York City—hold a lot of intrigue for music aficionados, regardless of what genre they're into.

Who will be crowned as the night's biggest winners? Which deserving winner will get snubbed? And most importantly, what insane live collaborations will there be at this year's ceremony?

Though the industry's biggest night has taken some heat over the years for not being sufficiently representative of modern rock, this year's list of nominees actually covers a decent amount of ground in the Rock, Metal and Blues categories.

The Best Rock Performance category offers everything from the haunting, reserved smoothness of Leonard Cohen's "You Want It Darker" to Chris Cornell's politically charged anthem, "The Promise," to the typical Foo Fighters exuberance of "Run." Throw in Icelandic indie rockers Kaleo, and Nothing More's "Go To War" and you've got one of the more fascinating assemblages of nominees in the whole ceremony.

Foo Fighters and Nothing More appear once again—with "Run" and "Go To War" respectively—in the Best Rock Song category, which also features appearances from Metallica—who, name be damned, are now formally a "Rock" band instead of a "Metal" one apparently—up-and-comer K. Flay and—in a first for the band—Avenged Sevenfold.

Nothing More made it a trifecta with their nomination in the Best Rock Album category, which also features Mastodon, Queens of the Stone Age with—in what is likely the only time you'll ever see these bands together in any context, bar a festival poster or two—Metallica and indie stalwarts The War on Drugs.

Mastodon managed to become nominees in both the "Rock" and "Metal" categories, with their nomination for Best Metal Performance, which also featured nods to August Burns Red, Body Count, Code Orange and Meshuggah.

Though it's difficult to predict who will take home trophies in their respective categories, it's clear that the proceedings offer enough to guitar-hungry viewers to keep them from changing the channel.

You can see the full list of rock and metal-related nominees below, and the list of nominees in all 84 categories here.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CBS this Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red - "Invisible Enemy"

Body Count - "Black Hoodie"

Code Orange - "Forever"

Mastodon - "Sultan's Curse"

Meshuggah - "Clockworks"

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen - "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell - "The Promise"

Foo Fighters - "Run"

Kaleo - "No Good"

Nothing More - "Go To War"

Best Rock Song

Metallica - "Atlas, Rise!"

K. Flay - "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More - "Go To War"

Foo Fighters - "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold - "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

Mastodon – Emperor Of Sand

Metallica - Hardwired... To Self-Destruct

Nothing More – The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

The War on Drugs – A Deeper Understanding