August Burns Red unleash guitar-heavy cover of the Westworld theme song

HBO's Westworld has attracted legions of dedicated viewers since its inception in late 2016, including, it seems, metalcore veterans August Burns Red.

Celebrating the acclaimed science-fiction TV series, the Pennsylvania five-piece have offered up their take on its theme song, and as you'd expect, it's appropriately heavy. But make no mistake, this track's a real sonic adventure, and there's plenty of softer, acoustic-leaning sections to enjoy, too.

We also dig the Iron Maiden-esque double-time section in the middle, which features some technically astounding lead guitar work.

Westworld is the second of two recent instrumentals by the band, the previous being their reimagined take on Extinct By Instinct, taken from their 2020 full-length, Guardians.

“The soundtrack to Westworld has been a favorite of mine as long as the HBO series has existed,” shares lead guitarist JB Brubaker. “I started working on a metal version of the main theme to the show back in 2018, but pushed it to the back burner as other projects took priority.

“When Covid sent us into lockdown, the first thing I did with my time at home was finish the Westworld cover. We recorded it in the summer of 2020 and I'm really proud of how it came out. I hope fans of the show will feel we did it justice!”