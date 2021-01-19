Ibanez refreshes Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and JB Brubaker signature guitars for 2021

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Ibanez has really gone to town with its signature guitars in 2021. Besides all-new launches for Josh Smith and Lari Basilio, we’ve also had updates to Paul Gilbert, Paul Waggoner and Martin Miller models, and now refreshes for Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and JB Brubaker signatures.

First up is Satriani’s new JS2410, which appears in a Sky Blue finish with contrasting red DiMarzio Satch Track and Mo’ Joe pickups.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Otherwise, the model is spec’d as per the previous Muscle Car Purple JS2450, with an alder body, three-piece maple/bubinga neck and rosewood fingerboard.

Naturally, an Edge tremolo features – complete with Ultralite tremolo arm – as does a hi-pass filter on the volume control, accessed via a push/pull pot.

Next up is the PIA3761, a Black Flat reimagining of Steve Vai’s PIA model, launched this time last year.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Teamed with contrasting gold and black hardware, this latest incarnation certainly strikes a debonaire figure, further embellished by the floral pattern that adorns the DiMarzio UtoPIA pickups.

Features-wise, this is the same as last year’s model, with an alder body, five-piece maple and walnut neck and rosewood fretboard with blossom inlay and 24 stainless steel frets.

Neat, Vai-inspired touches include a Petal Grip, Edge tremolo with Lion’s Claw tremolo cavity and a magnetic tremolo cavity plate.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

Finally, the JBBM30, signature model for August Burns Red riff merchant JB Brubaker is back in black – Black Flat, to be precise – with white competition stripe and EMG 81/85 humbuckers.

Like the now-discontinued green JBBM20, the JBBM30 features a nyatoh body, but utilizes a three-piece maple/bubinga neck, replacing the maple/purpleheart combo found in the JBBM’s previous incarnation.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual, with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, rock-solid Gibraltar Standard II bridge, Gotoh MG-T locking tuners, and a factory tuning of (low to high) CGCFAD.

For more info on all of Ibanez’s 2021 releases, head on over to Ibanez.com.