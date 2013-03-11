Austin StompBox Exhibit Slated for March 15 and 16

This Friday and Saturday in Austin, Texas, The Deli Magazine and Delicious Audio are presenting the first edition of the Austin StompBox Exhibit.

This free, interactive, in-the-headphones display of guitar pedals will coincide with the busiest days at SXSW and take place right on the main drag — East 6th Street. The exhibit will allow visitors to test and compare more than 300 effect pedals from several manufacturers (See the full list below).

Musicians are invited to bring their own guitars and plug them directly into the pedals (There also will be demo guitars available). They will be able to test the pedals directly in the headphones, which will be plugged into an amp emulation unit and headphone preamp.

Sponsors and Participating Manufacturers

Headphones will be provided by Shure, amp emulation by Line 6, pedal boards by PedalTrain, headphone preamps by PreSonus, Guitars by Reverend Guitars. Guitar accessory company Oknob also will be present. Here's the list of participating stompbox manufacturers at this point:

T-Rex / BOSS / TC Electronic / Zvex / Vox / Blackstar / Fender / Ibanez / Pigtronix / EarthQuaker Devices / Line 6 / Bearfoot FX Wampler / WMD / Enormous Door / Station Audio / DIY Kits

WHAT: Austin StompBox Exhibit

WHEN: March 15 and 16

WHERE: Clayworks Gallery, 1209 E. 6th St., Austin, Texas

MORE INFO: Austin StompBox Exhibit, Facebook