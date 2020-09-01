Australian Guitar #139 offers a sizzling take on signature guitars, out now!

As the world continues to battle the pseudo-apocalyptic hellscape that is 2020, fretting hands have never had more time to work their magic. Now is the perfect time to pick up a guitar and get shredding – but what to do when your fingers ache from ripping out one too many wicked solos, or plucking away at every blues lick you've squirrelled off in the corners of your mind once reserved for sanity? How about reliving the glory days of the world pre-plague – like, say, the '90s, when magazines reigned supreme for music lovers everywhere?

What if I told you that magazines were not only still around, but better than ever? There has to be a reason Australian Guitar is still kicking on as the country's biggest and best bible for all things six-strings – right!? Right!

For #138, we're celebrating the art of the signature guitar with a deep-dive into the stories and specs behind some of the most iconic custom builds of all time: from Kurt Cobain's weird and wonderful Jag-Stang to Prince's one-of-a-kind Cloud. We also get an exclusive first-hand look at Kenny Wayne Shepherd's new signature Fender Strat, take a journey into the exciting world of guitars beyond the sixth string, and look back on all the best guitar moments from The Beatles' reign over rock 'n' roll.

And, like we did last issue, we're ditching the old ethos of "quality versus quantity", cutting back on the ads so we can deliver both in one of the most massive editions Australian Guitar has ever sent off to the printers. In addition to all the above – plus the regular technique columns, exclusive interviews, CD and gear reviews, DIY lesson, Fresh Frets and Spotlight features, Producer Profile and Studio Tips column – you'll find our definitive guide to fuzz pedals, a run through the best amps of all time, and the full tab for Oasis' '95 classic "Some Might Say".

Exclusive interviews in this issue:

Diesel

Custard

Mark Seymour

Asking Alexandria

Enter Shikari

Neck Deep

DMA's

Khurangbin

Jeff Rosenstock

Make Them Suffer

Dream Wife

Megan Washington

Phoebe Bridgers

Hockey Dad

Alex The Astronaut

Firewind

All the hottest gear reviews:

RØDE RØDECaster Pro Digital Production Studio

Anasounds Spinner + Ages + Silver Pedals

Jackson Adrian Smith SDXM + Pro Series Soloist SL2P MAH

Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster

Fender Smolder Acoustic Overdrive

Blackstar Silverline Deluxe Head

Vox Cambridge50

Faith Neptune Blue Moon

Ernie Ball VPJR Tuner

Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre

Sennheiser XSW-D Wireless Digital Pedalboard Set

Boss RC-10R Rhythm Loop Station

Gibson Les Paul Modern

Orange Terror Stamp

NU-X B-2 Wireless System

Positive Grid Spark

Taylor Builder’s Edition 324ce

MXR M267 Octavio Fuzz

Cort KX500MS

Epifani DIST2 Bass Cabinet

Subscribe to the print edition of Australian Guitar, and you'll enjoy each new issue on the day its published, delivered to your door. Check out Techmags for full details, including how to get 12 issues delivered to your door for under a hundred bucks.