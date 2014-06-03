Avenged Sevenfold Guitarist Synyster Gates Performs and Discusses His Technique at Guitar Center Hollywood — Video

In May, Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates headed to Guitar Center Hollywood to present his Master Class with Synyster Gates, a program developed to recognize and reward musicians with the opportunity to learn from a famous guitarist in an engaging setting.

Out of thousands of submissions from across the country, 10 people were handpicked by Gates to fly out to the intimate Los Angeles master class.

“Avenged Sevenfold has always been a band that champions musicality,” Gates said. “I’m passionate about the art of guitar, and this Master Class is the perfect opportunity to help further the skills and careers of like-minded musicians.”

Check out the clip from the Master Class below, and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook. Avenged Sevenfold will be on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Fest this summer.

The Master Class was presented in conjunction with Guitar Center and Schecter Guitar Research.