Avenged Sevenfold Premiere "This Means War" Music Video

Avenged Sevenfold have released the official music video for their song “This Means War.” The track is from the band’s latest album, 2013′s Hail to the King.

You can catch Avenged Sevenfold live on the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival this summer. The group will also release its new video game, ‘Hail to the King; Deathbat,’ later this year. In August, A7X’s second album, Waking the Fallen, will be reissued in an expanded anniversary edition, featuring demo tracks and a DVD.