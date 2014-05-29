Axl Rose 'Humbled' By Being Named World's Greatest Singer, But Doesn't Think That's An Accurate Assessment

The recent, ultra-popular (but unscientific) list naming Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose as the greatest singer of all time based on vocal range has stirred up the web quite a bit, to such an extent that Rose himself has issued a response.

Rose explained that he feels "flattered and humbled," but hardly sees himself as the greatest singer ever.

Rose went on to share a list of vocalists he thinks should be ranked above him. "From what I could tell, the original article was for the most part only talking about the professionally recorded vocal range of the singers they compared calling the entire group 'The World's Greatest Singers.' It's very flattering and humbling to be included in such an illustrious ensemble."

"If I had to say who I thought the best singers were, I'd say first that I don't know there's a definitive answer as in my opinion it's subjective, and second that my focus is primarily rock singers," he continued.

"That said, I enjoy Freddie Mercury, Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney, Dan McCafferty, Janice Joplin, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Roger Daltrey, Don Henley, Jeff Lynne, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Scott, Etta James, Fiona Apple, Chrissie Hynde, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and a ton of others (predominantly '70s rock singers) and would rather hear ANY of them anytime rather than me! Peace! Axl," Rose concluded.