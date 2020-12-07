Ayron Jones proves why he’s one of 2021’s rock guitarists to watch with incendiary Take Me Away playthrough

Ayron Jones is one of our hot tips for 2021. After delivering one of the riffs of the year with Take Me Away, the Seattle singer-songwriter wowed virtual audiences last week with a pair of haunting performances during the Museum of Pop Culture’s all-star tribute to Alice in Chains, where he tackled the alt-rock icons’ Heaven Beside You and Down in a Hole.

In between shooting for that mammoth worldwide celebration, Jones filmed an exclusive playthrough of the aforementioned riff behemoth, Take Me Away, which you can watch above.

The down ’n’ dirty footage showcases Jones’ effortless playing style and a wealth of neat, blues-inspired fills, as well as some deft pitch-shifting licks courtesy of a Boss PS-6.

His other gear includes a Fender American Professional Stratocaster HSS, Boss DS-1, Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer and Moab boost pedal.

We’re looking forward to Jones’ new album dropping sometime in 2021. For now, head to ayronjonesmusic.com for more info.