Backbeat Books to Publish Ultimate Stones Gear Guide, 'Rolling Stones Gear,' in September

Backbeat Books will publish a new book for gear heads, Rolling Stones Gear: All the Stones' Instruments from Stage to Studio, on September 9. The hardcover book is by Andy Babiuk, who wrote Beatles Gear, and Greg Prevost.

From the publisher:

The Rolling Stones' story has been written numerous times throughout the decades. Rolling Stones Gear is also the story of the Rolling Stones, but with a new twist: Their history as told through what instruments were used during their recording sessions and tour dates.

This book covers not only the group's personal background, but also every tour and studio session from its inception in 1962 to date, with intense documentation and detail regarding what instruments were used during these periods. Every song recorded by the band, including all demos and outtakes, is also documented, with input from people who were involved with the band throughout their career.

The information and data used in the book was culled from several thousand periodicals, as well as hundreds of interviews conducted by the authors. The authors also carefully scrutinized thousands of photographs as well as thousands of hours of televised performances, interviews, and tour footage to present this factual document. It is illustrated with hundreds of photographs and images, many of which have never been published.

Whether you are a musician, a fan of the group, or just the casual reader, you will learn many new facts concerning the band throughout its monumental 50-year existence.

The 500-page book is available for pre-order at Amazon.com. For more about the book, check out its page at Backbeat's website.

P.S.: If you're gear-obsessed and still don't own Andy Bubiuk's book, Beatles Gear: All the Fab Four's Instruments from Stage to Studio, it's available now at the Guitar World Online Store.