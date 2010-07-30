Bad Religion Announce New Album And Tour Dates

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, punk act Bad Religion will release their fifteenth studio album, The Dissent of Man, on September 28. The album's first single, "The Devil in Stitches," made its debut on KROQ 106.7 in Los Angeles on Tuesday and can be heard now at www.myspace.com/badreligion. Fans can preorder The Dissent of Man now at the band's official webstore. Additionally, Bad Religion will kick off a North American tour in October with support from Bouncing Souls and Off With Their Heads.

Produced by Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Tool), The Dissent of Man finds Bad Religion pushing the boundaries of their music as much today as they did in their formative years. Over the course of making the album, primary songwriters Greg Graffin and Brett Gurewitz's songwriting was informed by life changing events, with Graffin writing his forthcoming book, Anarchy Evolution (out Sept 28), and Gurewitz embarking on parenthood again.

"These are some of my favorite songs I've ever written," says Gurewitz. "A few of them took me way outside my comfort zone as a writer to a place I haven't gone since Recipe [for Hate, 1993] or Stranger than Fiction [1994]."

"I feel like the last couple of records have been amongst our most conservative, never straying too far from a Bad Religion sound," adds Gurewitz. "Whereas on this one we're taking the songs to a lot of different places, exploring our influences and trying out some new things in a way we haven't done in years."

The Dissent of Man Track Listing:

1. The Day That the Earth Stalled- 1:23

2. Only Rain- 2:43

3. The Resist Stance- 2:32

4. Won't Somebody- 2:42

5. The Devil in Stitches- 3:28

6. Pride and the Pallor- 2:56

7. Wrong Way Kids- 2:43

8. Meeting of the Minds- 2:06

9. Someone to Believe- 2:38

10. Avalon- 3:28

11. Cyanide- 3:55

12. Turn Your Back On Me- 2:24

13. Ad Hominem- 3:27

14. Where The Fun Is- 3:04

15. I Won't Say Anything- 3:22

Bad Religion Tour Dates:

9/4 - Edmonton, AB - SONiC Boom

9/5 - Squamish, BC - Live at Squamish

9/26 - Fontana, CA - Epicenter

10/7 - Detroit, MI - Clutch Cargo's (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads)

10/8 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

10/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/7)

10/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/6)

10/12 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads)

10/14 - Toronto, ON - TBA (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads)

10/15 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads)

10/16 - Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/7)

10/18 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/7)

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/6)

10/20 - New York, NY - Roseland (w/Off With Their Heads)

10/22 - Sayreville, NJ - TBA

10/23 - Atlantic City, NJ - TBA

10/24 - Baltimore, MD - TBA

10/26 - Atlanta, GA - TBA

10/27 - Tampa, FL - TBA

10/29 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - TBA

10/30 - Orlando, FL - TBA

10/31 - Myrtle Beach, SC - TBA

11/2 - St. Louis, MO - TBA

11/3 - Kansas City, MO - TBA

11/5 - Houston, TX - TBA

11/8 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - In the Venue (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/15 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/16 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale TBA)

11/17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/7)

11/19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Center - Grand Ballroom (w/Bouncing Souls & Off With Their Heads) (Tix Onsale 8/22)