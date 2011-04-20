Bad Religion Post New Video for "Wrong Way Kids"

Punk rockers Bad Religion have released a video for their moving new single, "Wrong Way Kids," from the group’s 2010 album, The Dissent of Man. The song is an up-tempo, melodic tribute to the band and their fan’s shared histories as rebellious yet durable outsiders.

The new video can be viewed here.

The footage begins in present day with lead singer Greg Graffin offering a knowing message of hope for Bad Religion’s fans:

“Even though they’re misfits,” he says, “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel.” A subsequent shot reveals a defiantly unconventional Graffin on stage with the band in 1984 counting down the song intro. From there it’s a surging beat, powerful guitars and signature sing-along chorus set against a nonstop montage of found footage showing the band’s rise from teen rebels to punk luminaries.

Bad Religion is on a North American tour with hardcore stars Rise Against.Bad Religion Tour Dates (with Rise Against):

Apr. 20 - Concrete Street Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

Apr. 22 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

Apr. 23 - Sunset Cove Amphitheater - Boca Raton, FL

Apr. 25 - House of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

Apr. 26 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

Apr. 27 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

Apr. 29 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

May 02 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

May 03 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

May 05 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

May 06 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

May 07 - Nautica Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

May 08 - Assembly Hall - Champaign, IL

May 10 - Pops - Sauget, IL

May 11 - Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO

May 13 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL

May 14 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL