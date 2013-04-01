Baroness Announce First Tour Since Tragic Bus Accident

Baroness's first North American tour supporting their 2012 album, Yellow & Green, kicks off May 24 with a performance at Union Transfer in John Baizley's adopted hometown of Philadelphia.

"It's hard to find the words to express how excited we are to announce this tour," explained guitar player Pete Adams. "Seven months ago, who knew when it would be or even if we could get back on the road. But here we are, picking right back up where we left off. A heartfelt thanks to everyone's unconditional love and support for us through, let's hope, the hardest time this band will ever see. We told you we'd be back so let's do this thing!”

Baizley confirmed that drummer Allen Blickle and bass player Matt Maggioni would not be touring with the band via a web posting on Mar. 25, adding that the pair’s departure is “not sensational” and “do[es] not come with hard feelings.” Baizley went on to add that the band has already found two musicians, Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian Thomson (drums), “who can approach our music with passion and vitality.”

Yellow & Green tour dates:

May 24 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

May 25 Baltimore, MD Ram's Head Live

May 26 Norfolk, VA Jewish Mother

May 28 Charleston, SC The Music Farm

May 29 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

May 31 Dallas, TX Trees

June 1 Austin, TX Chaos in Tejas (Mohawk)

June 2 Houston, TX Free Press Summer Festival

June 4 Lawrence, KS Granada Theatre

June 5 St. Louis, MO The Firebird

June 8 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

June 9 Madison, WI The Majestic Theatre

June 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Centre

June 12 Cincinnati, OH Taft Ballroom

June 14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small's

June 15 Huntington, WV V Club

June 13 - 16 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo (performance date to be announced soon)

August 10 – 11 Montreal, QC Heavy MTL (performance date to be announced soon)

Inter Arma opens May 25 & 26; True Widow opens May 28 – 31; Coliseum opens June 4 to 15

Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale Friday, Apr. 5 at 12 Noon eastern.

Baroness was sidelined when their tour bus plunged off a viaduct in the Bath area of England on Aug. 15, leaving the band and crew members with a variety of serious injuries. Yellow & Green had been released less than a month when the accident happened, and with just four shows remaining in the six-week trek before the band could return home to enjoy the praise that was being heaped upon the double-album. Singer/guitar player Baizley suffered extensive injuries, which, at one point, clouded the future of both the band and his return to music.

In October, after an unprecedented outpouring from fans, peers and friends, Baizley posted an open letter in which he painfully recounted the horrific crash (http://baronessmusic.com/update-from-baroness/), ending the ten-paragraph note with a fierce determination to return to music and touring. By December, a clip of Baizley and Adams performing an acoustic rendition of "Stretchmarker" was posted on the Baroness website (http://baronessmusic.com/a-message-from-john-stretchmark-video/) with a brief note that started with "Simply put: it's time to get back to it." With that, Baroness's return to touring was not a matter of if but when. Adams and Baizley made their first public appearance with a performance in late January at Decibel Magazine's 100th issue celebration in Philadelphia. Earlier this month, Baizley ventured to SXSW for a solo performance at Invisible Oranges/Brooklyn Vegan's showcase as well as pair of art exhibits (Baizley's art can be viewed at www.aperfectmonster.com).

Yellow & Green has garnered enormous praise and landed on various best of and year-end lists worldwide including reigning over Spin's "20 Best Metal Albums of 2012," iTunes awarding "Take My Bones Away" the distinction of the best metal song of the year, Metal Hammer Germany placing the release at #2 on their year-end list and BBC Music describing the album as a "nearly flawless collection" while giving Yellow & Green the #13 spot in their Top 25 albums of 2012. The 18-track record also landed on year-end lists from Amazon (#46), Close Up Sweden (#4), Decibel (#2), Guitar World (#15), Loudwire (#4), Magnet (#12), Metal Hammer Norway (#4), Metal Hammer UK (#14), Paste (#47), Pitchfork (#27), PopMatters (#4), Revolver (#4), Stereogum (#18), Terrorizer (#2), Treble (#2), Village Voice (#6) and Visions Germany (#4).