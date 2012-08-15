Baroness Involved in "Serious" Bus Crash in U.K.

BBC is reporting that Savannah, Georgia's Baroness have been involved in a serious bus crash, which saw their tour bus fall 30ft from a viaduct. The band were travelling between gigs in Bristol and Southampton.

The crash, which took place around 11:30 BST, apparently left two of the nine individuals on board trapped, including the driver, although they have now been freed by firefighters.

"It is with great regret that we have to inform you that Baroness were involved in a very serious road accident earlier today and will not be able to perform at Talking Heads tonight," read an official statement from the band's tour promoter. "Our thoughts are with the band at this time and we wish them and their crew a speedy recovery."

Everyone on board has reportedly been receiving medical treatment at area hospitals, with two reported as being in "serious condition." We'll continue to update this post with any status updates.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash, which was likely due to heavy rain and low visibility.

Update 12:38 PM EST: The band have released a statement via their publicist, which reads, "Baroness were in a serious bus accident last night near Bath, England. The band members and crew are recovering at local hospitals. All tour dates are postponed until further notice. More updates to come."