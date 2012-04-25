Baroness Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for Double Album, 'Yellow & Green'

If you're wondering why it's taken so long for a new Baroness record to surface, this may answer your question.
Earlier today, the band unveiled the album art (below) and track listing for their upcoming album, Yellow & Green, via their official website — and it turns out it's a double album.
As previously mentioned, Yellow & Green is out July 17 via Relapse Records.
(Click to enlarge)
Yellow & Green Track Listing:
Disc 1:
- 1 Yellow Theme
- 2 Take My Bones Away
- 3 March to the Sea
- 4 Little Things
- 5 Twinkler
- 6 Cocainium
- 7 Back Where I Belong
- 8 Sea Lungs
- 9 Eula
Disc 2:
1 Green Theme
2 Board Up the House
3 Mtns. (The Crown & Anchor)
4 Foolsong
5 Collapse
6 Psalms Alive
7 Stretchmarker
8 The Line Between
9 If I Forget Thee, Lowcountry