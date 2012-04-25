Baroness Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for Double Album, 'Yellow & Green'

If you're wondering why it's taken so long for a new Baroness record to surface, this may answer your question.

Earlier today, the band unveiled the album art (below) and track listing for their upcoming album, Yellow & Green, via their official website — and it turns out it's a double album.

As previously mentioned, Yellow & Green is out July 17 via Relapse Records.



Yellow & Green Track Listing:

Disc 1:

1 Yellow Theme

2 Take My Bones Away

3 March to the Sea

4 Little Things

5 Twinkler

6 Cocainium

7 Back Where I Belong

8 Sea Lungs

9 Eula

Disc 2:

1 Green Theme

2 Board Up the House

3 Mtns. (The Crown & Anchor)

4 Foolsong

5 Collapse

6 Psalms Alive

7 Stretchmarker

8 The Line Between

9 If I Forget Thee, Lowcountry