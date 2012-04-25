Trending

Baroness Unveil Artwork, Track Listing for Double Album, 'Yellow & Green'

By

If you're wondering why it's taken so long for a new Baroness record to surface, this may answer your question.

Earlier today, the band unveiled the album art (below) and track listing for their upcoming album, Yellow & Green, via their official website — and it turns out it's a double album.

As previously mentioned, Yellow & Green is out July 17 via Relapse Records.


(Click to enlarge)

Yellow & Green Track Listing:

Disc 1:

  • 1 Yellow Theme
  • 2 Take My Bones Away
  • 3 March to the Sea
  • 4 Little Things
  • 5 Twinkler
  • 6 Cocainium
  • 7 Back Where I Belong
  • 8 Sea Lungs
  • 9 Eula

Disc 2:

1 Green Theme
2 Board Up the House
3 Mtns. (The Crown & Anchor)
4 Foolsong
5 Collapse
6 Psalms Alive
7 Stretchmarker
8 The Line Between
9 If I Forget Thee, Lowcountry