Bassist Geezer Butler Gives Update on Tony Iommi, New Black Sabbath Album

As promised, it looks like Tony Iommi's recent lymphoma diagnosis is not affecting plans for the new Black Sabbath album. In fact, Iommi has written two new songs since his diagnosis, according to a new post by Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

Butler wrote: "Today [Jan19th] we got the engines back up and running @ Tony’s home studio. Far from being down and depressed about his lymphoma diagnosis, Tony had already written the music for two new songs, and I must say it has given us all a kick up the rump- it’s great to hear him churning out those riffs again, assuaging the Demon C. Takes more than that to stop Tony. Can’t wait for you all to hear our workings, it has been great working on this stuff.

"I want to thank the lovely encouraging emails sent to this site giving Tony love and encouragement and great vibes. It really does help, not only Tony, but us as a band- it raises up our spirits and restores our faith in this tarnished world. Sabb fans are good people, time and again you have proven your faith in us and boosted our endeavour.

"Thanks, love, peace."