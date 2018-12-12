Bastian Baker Premieres "Love on Fire" Performance Video

Today, we've teamed up with Swiss singer/songwriter Bastian Baker to premiere his "Love On Fire" performance video. You can check it out below.

"Love On Fire" is one of the highlights from Baker's self-titled, worldwide debut album, which came out in October. In this particular video though, Baker strips out the grandeur of the song's studio arrangement and re-works it in a strikingly intimate, bare-bones style.

While you might assume Baker would prefer to keep spare arrangements like this to smaller crowds, he instead chose to exhibit them at, of all places, his opening sets on Shania Twain's ongoing Now world tour. In a style reminiscent of Ed Sheeran's early performances, Baker has been playing solo to packed arenas, accompanied only by his trusty Gibson Hummingbird.

"I wrote 'Love On Fire' spontaneously to explain the process of songwriting to a friend who was curious about it," Baker told Guitar World. "I started strumming my guitar and describing things around us Bob Dylan style. It turned into a song about the little details that make a relationship special that might not be as significant when you’re in love but turn into what you miss the most when it’s gone.

“'Love On Fire' was the first single I released in the US right as the Shania tour kicked off. When it came to choosing songs for my new album, I took the task very seriously as this album is my introduction to the U.S. I started testing songs with the audience during my set and 'Love On Fire' was one of them. It always seems to grab the crowd’s attention!

"I’m playing the entire world tour acoustic, just myself and my Gibson Hummingbird. I typically perform with a full band, so this has been a lot of fun for me and has allowed me to grow as both a performer and a songwriter as vocals and an acoustic guitar are truly the backbone of a song."

You can pick up a copy of Baker's worldwide debut album right here.