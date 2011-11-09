Bayside Choose Winners of "Already Gone" Guitar Solo Contest

Recently, Bayside, Indaba Music and Guitar World gave aspiring guitar heroes the chance to play a solo on a new Bayside song.

Bayside put the guitar in the hands of the 600,000-strong Indaba Music community and asked them to bust out a killer solo for their single, “Already Gone,” from their new album, Killing Time, which is available now on iTunes. “Already Gone” is a hard-driving rock track that screams for a sizzling guitar solo, and Indaba’s community of musicians were given the opportunity to provide just that.

Well, a winner has been chosen, and you can head here to check out the winning solo.

The grand prize winner received an Epiphone guitar, a full iOS rig, a feature on Bayside’s website and GuitarWorld.com, a one-year subscription to Guitar World and a Bayside gift bag including a signed copy of Killing Time.

In addition, 10 honorable mentions were selected by the band from among the 20 most popular solos. These guitar heroes received a signed copy of Killing Time and full versions of AmpliTude and AmpliTude Fender for iOS, plus $125 in AmpliTude Custom Gear Shop credit.