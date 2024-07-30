“We wanted to take these timeless classics and add some funk to it in order to reach a younger and different audience”: B.B. King Blues Experience tour announced for 2025 in honor of the late blues great’s 100th birthday

A B.B. King Blues Experience tour – which will take place to honor what would have been the year of the late blues guitar legend’s 100th birthday – has been announced for 2025 in the USA and Europe.

Fronted by King’s own daughter, Claudette, The Thrill Lives On tour will see a band comprising Grammy-winning vocalist Grady Champion and B.B.’s drummer of 30 years, Tony ‘T.C.’ Coleman, tackle a number of the blues great’s iconic cuts.

For the occasion, guitarist Wilbert Crosby has been recruited. Crosby is a Chicago native and blues veteran who has performed alongside the likes of Mavis and Pops Staples, Aretha Franklin, Carey Bell, Eddie ‘The Chief’ Clearwater and others across his career.

Having played with Franklin for five years prior to her death, Crosby has also played guitar with George Benson, and currently sits as the resident guitar player for the B.B. King Band featuring Tito Jackson.

Crosby, Coleman, Champion and Claudette will feature as part of the 10-piece band that will play everything from The Thrill is Gone and When Love Comes to Town, to You Upset Me Baby and Paying the Cost to be the Boss.

According to those involved, these classic King cuts will be reimagined with some additional funk spirit, and will be informed by the sounds of soul and funk groups such as The Gap Band, and Sly and Family Stone.

“We wanted to take these timeless classics and add some funk to it in order to reach a younger and different audience,” Champion notes.

“To have the opportunity to continue sharing my father's music with audiences around the world is a blessing and a privilege,” adds Claudette.

“I'm thrilled to be bringing the B.B. King Blues Experience to the world and allowing new audiences to experience the thrill of this music live.”

The B.B. King Blues Experience Thrill Lives On Tour will take place next year, with dates to be announced.