“We wanted to take these timeless classics and add some funk to it in order to reach a younger and different audience”: B.B. King Blues Experience tour announced for 2025 in honor of the late blues great’s 100th birthday

By
published

Former Aretha Franklin guitarist, King’s own daughter and B.B.s drummer of 30 years will join the 10-piece band for The Thrill Lives On tour, which is set to hit the road next year

BB King performs at Royal Albert Hall in London, England, 1st July, 1997
(Image credit: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images)

A B.B. King Blues Experience tour – which will take place to honor what would have been the year of the late blues guitar legend’s 100th birthday – has been announced for 2025 in the USA and Europe.

Fronted by King’s own daughter, Claudette, The Thrill Lives On tour will see a band comprising Grammy-winning vocalist Grady Champion and B.B.’s drummer of 30 years, Tony ‘T.C.’ Coleman, tackle a number of the blues great’s iconic cuts.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.