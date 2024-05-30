“When I met him, he didn't have an amp. He would use my Twin Reverb and turn it all the way up. And he would sound like B.B. King”: Joe Bonamassa recalls the times B.B. King borrowed his amp – and made it sound better than him

In sharing his amp anecdote, Joe Bonamassa has revealed what blues legends B.B. King, Albert King and Freddie King have in common

Left-Joe Bonamassa performs at Lumen Field on May 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington;Right-American singer, songwriter and guitarist B.B. King (1925-2015) plays a Gibson ES-355 guitar live on stage at the Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, Rhode Island on 6 July 1969
(Image credit: L-Scott Legato/Getty Images;R-David Redfern/Getty Images)

Joe Bonamassa has recently recalled an era when B.B. King used to borrow his amp without any additional effects – and still sound bigger than Bonamassa himself.

“One of the things that I always noticed about the front guys, they always had a bigger sound,” says Bonamassa on the Jay Jay French Connection podcast.

