B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck to Headline February 27 PBS Special on the Blues

B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Jeff Beck will be among the headliners for a February 21 appearance at the White House.

The performance is part of the "In Performance at the White House" series, and the show will be televised 9 p.m. EST February 27 on PBS.

The show, which will be taped in the East Room of the White House, celebrates blues. President and Michelle Obama will host the concert event in recognition of Black History Month.

The evening will include performances by Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Buddy Guy, Warren Haynes, Mick Jagger, B.B. King, Keb Mo, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, with Booker T. Jones serving as music director and band leader.