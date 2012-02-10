'B.B. King: Live at Royal Albert Hall 2011' DVD/CD Features Slash, Derek Trucks

Shout! Factory will release B.B. King: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2011 as a CD, DVD, Blu-ray and download on March 20.

The show was recorded June 28, 2011, at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Special guests that night -- and on the CD, DVD, etc. -- include Slash, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Ron Wood and Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall.

Songs include “I Need You So,” “Key To The Highway” and “The Thrill Is Gone.” The night concluded with everyone joining King onstage for “When The Saints Go Marching In.” The full track listing is below.

B.B. King: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2011 Setlist:

01. I Need You So

02. Key To The Highway

03. See That My Grave Is Kept Clean

04. All Over Again

05. Rock Me Baby

06. You Are My Sunshine

07. B.B. Jams With Guests

08. The Thrill Is Gone

09. Guess Who

10. When The Saints Go Marching In

Bonus Features/Backstage Pass:

* Backstage chat with King

* Interviews with Trucks, Tedeschi, Wood and Hucknall

* Slash talks music and B.B. King

To whet your appetite, here's fan-filmed footage of Slash playing blues that night. NOTE: This is NOT a sample of the new DVD, just something we found on YouTube: