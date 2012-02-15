The Beach Boys Announce Dates for 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour

The Beach Boys -- who performed a pretty solid rendition of "Good Vibrations" this past Sunday night on the 54th Grammy Awards broadcast -- have announced the dates for their extensive 50th anniversary reunion tour.

The trek kicks off April 24 in Tucson, Arizona, and ends August 7 in Lokeren, Belgium, although additional dates are sure to follow.

Some tour highlights include Jazz Fest and Bonnaroo.

It's interesting to note that this exact lineup of The Beach Boys has never performed together, even in the good ol' days. The 2012 members are Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love and guitarist David Marks, who left the group in 1963 when he was 15.

Rumors of a reunion tour involving as many original Beach Boys as possible have been circulating for years, but nothing was confirmed until December, when the band announced the tour and plans for a new studio album.

"We haven't played together in a long time," Jardine said in a statement. "The fans are going to want to hear the hits. But there should also be lesser-known ones that are so important."

The Beach Boys 2012 Tour: