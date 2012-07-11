Beach Boys' Offspring Form New Group, California Saga

Eight of the Beach Boys’ kids have formed their own band, California Saga.

The inspiration for the group came from the Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary tour, as the sons and daughters wanted to create a fitting tribute to the band, playing the band’s back catalog and straying from the material played by the Beach Boys themselves.

The group consists of Ambha Love (the 16-year-old daughter of the late Mike Love); her half bother, Christian Love; Carnie and Wendy Wilson (daughters of Brian Wilson); Justyn Wilson, son of the late Carl Wilson; Carl B. Wilson, son of the late Dennis Wilson; and Matt and Adam Jardine, sons of Al Jardine.

Longtime Beach Boys sideman Billy Hinsche will also back the group, along with Carnie’s husband, Rob Bonfiglio.

The band performed with the Beach Boys on June 3 at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Irvine, California, opening with a 20-minute set.

For a list of California Saga tour dates, visit beachboysfanclub.com.