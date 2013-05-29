The Beach Boys to Release 'Good Vibrations Tour' DVD June 18

On June 18, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release The Beach Boys: Good Vibrations Tour on DVD and digital video.

The concert featured on the DVD was filmed in 1976 at Anaheim Stadium for US television. It combines full live performances with interviews and vignettes; Good Vibrations is 50 minutes of Beach Boys faire at its best.

This DVD features all the original Beach Boys band members (Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson; Mike Love and Al Jardine) performing hits including “Good Vibrations,” “God Only Knows,” “I Get Around,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Sloop John B,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Surfin’ USA” and more.

Good Vibrations is a perfect snapshot of why the Beach Boys are one of the most endearing and beloved music acts of all time.