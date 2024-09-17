“It's by far the most affordable pedal we’ve ever made”: Beetronics introduces the Tuna Fuzz – a vintage-style fuzz pedal in a tuna can

The new pedal pays homage to company founder Filipe Pampuri's early days, when limited funds led him to repurpose tuna cans as pedal enclosures

Beetronics has just released a new fuzz pedal with an off-kilter twist the Tuna Fuzz which the company describes as a “nostalgic dive into vintage tones,” immersed in a “quirky, creative spirit.”

Tone-wise, the Tuna Fuzz promises to deliver a vintage-style fuzz that still offers an “impressive” amount of volume. In addition to the tone, a Tunabee design on the PCB is visible through the plastic back cover, adding to the pedal's overall quirkiness.

