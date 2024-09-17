“It's by far the most affordable pedal we’ve ever made”: Beetronics introduces the Tuna Fuzz – a vintage-style fuzz pedal in a tuna can

The new pedal pays homage to company founder Filipe Pampuri's early days, when limited funds led him to repurpose tuna cans as pedal enclosures
Beetronics has just released a new fuzz pedal with an off-kilter twist – the Tuna Fuzz – which the company describes as a “nostalgic dive into vintage tones,” immersed in a “quirky, creative spirit.”
Tone-wise, the Tuna Fuzz promises to deliver a vintage-style fuzz that still offers an “impressive” amount of volume. In addition to the tone, a Tunabee design on the PCB is visible through the plastic back cover, adding to the pedal's overall quirkiness.
The new fuzz pedal draws from company owner Filipe Pampuri's humble beginnings. In his early days of building pedals, Pampuri repurposed tuna cans as pedal enclosures to save money on materials. He even shared this knowledge with young students in Brazil interested in guitar pedals.
Although he stopped using tuna cans as pedal-building materials, these early prototypes and their ingenuity caught the attention of pedal enthusiasts on social media, which encouraged the company to bring the tuna cans back.
“We’ve decided to go for it,” says Beetronics. “We really want this to be accessible to as many people as possible so it's by far the most affordable pedal we’ve ever made.”
In keeping with the low-cost philosophy, Beetronics is bypassing dealers and distributors and selling the pedal directly for $99.
