Behemoth Guitarist Battles Leukemia

Photo by Krzysztof "Sado" Sadowski

Behemoth's guitarist/vocalist Nergal, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia, has just found out he needs a marrow transplant to fight this disease. The guitarist is currently being treated at the hematology division of the Gdansk Medical University Hospital.

As a result of his illness, all of the band's previously announced shows, including those in Russia and the Baltic states in September/October and the U.S. tour with Watain in November, have been canceled.

Behemoth's record label Metal Blade has released the following statement: "In light of this he wants to remind everyone about the need to be on the marrow registry. The more people get tested and donate, the more of a chance for life there is for him and people in the same situation. Behemoth and Metal Blade would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes during this difficult time. The best thing we can all do right now is learn about the marrow donation process, not only help save one of metals leaders, but to also help save countless others out there struggling with the same disease."

To learn more about how you can register to donate marrow check out:

http://www.marrow.org.

Fans wanting to help out, register for the marrow program, or have questions on running a marrow drive may contact the organization Music Saves Lives by email at iCare@musicsaveslives.com or visit Music Saves Lives at http://www.musicsaveslives.org.