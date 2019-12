Black Sabbath have revealed another behind-the-scenes video related to their upcoming album, 13. This time, the band shows fans how the distinctive album cover art was shot.

Check out the video below, and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments.

13 will be released June 11. For more about the album, check out the next issue of Guitar World!

Black Sabbath will kick off a North American tour July 25 in Houston, Texas.