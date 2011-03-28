Between the Buried and Me Announce North American Tour

North Carolina's prog-metallers Between the Buried and Me will release its new studio record, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues, via Metal Blade Records on April 12th and immediately upon its release, the band will kick off a full-scale North American headlining tour to support it.

Presented by Peter Says Denim in association with Guitar World and MetalSucks, the tour will launch on April 15th and feature support from Job For A Cowboy, The Ocean and Cephalic Carnage (on select dates). Tickets are on sale now at this location. Check the dates below.

The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues is a three-song, 30-minute epic and was recorded at Metalworks Studios and Rattlebox Studios in Canada with producer/engineer David Bottrill (Tool, Muse, King Crimson, Dream Theater). A special landing page for The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues hosts a six minute edit of “Specular Reflection” and also allows fans to pre-order the CD.

April 15 - Farmingdale, NY - The Crazy Donkey *

April 16 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (New England Metal & Hardcore Fest)

April 17 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club *

April 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar *

April 19 - Williamsville, NY - Club Infinity *

April 20 - Montreal, QC - Le National *

April 21 - Toronto, ONT - Opera House *

April 22 - Toledo, OH - Headliner’s *

April 23 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom *

April 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *

April 26 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theatre *

April 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall +

April 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

April 30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon +

May 1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre +

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades +

May 4 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s +

May 5 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse Music Hall +

May 6 - San Diego, CA - Soma +

May 7 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre +

May 9 - Dallas, TX - The Door *

May 10 - Tulsa, OK - The Marquee *

May 11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre *

May 12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade *

May 13 - Nashville, TN - Rocketown *

May 14 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

* = support from Job For A Cowboy and The Ocean

+ = support from Job For A Cowboy, The Ocean and Cephalic Carnage