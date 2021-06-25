Between The Buried And Me announce new album Colors II, recruit Mike Portnoy for thunderous lead single, Fix the Error

Between The Buried And Me have announced their upcoming album, Colors II, and whetted everybody’s appetite with the record’s rip-roaring lead single, Fix the Error.

Colors II follows on from 2018’s Automata II, and will be the band’s 10th studio album when it drops via Sumerian Records on August 20. It is also set to be the second-part of the band’s Colors series, which began back in 2007.

The American prog rock outfit, which features the PRS-wielding Dustie Waring and Ibanez-endorsed Paul Waggoner, enlisted the help of a trio of drumming powerhouses for their latest track, with Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk all on hand for a trifecta of equally epic drum solos.

The majesty of drum prowess is evenly matched by the ever-immaculate fretboard constructions of Waggoner and Waring, who each wield their respective signature six-strings to maximum effects. Pairing thunderous high-gain chordal stabs with rhythmic riffage, the electric guitars come into their own later on in the track with some decorative lead licks and a face-melting two-part solo.

Of the band’s upcoming Colors sequel, Waggoner commented, “Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career.

“This time around, our industry was shut down for a year,” he continued. “Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good.’ We had to do something next level.”

Lead vocalist Tommy Rogers added, "Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we’re still here. That’s part of the reason we named it Colors II. We were in a similar spot when we did the first Colors. Back then, we were wondering, ‘Where do we belong in this music scene?’

"We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it’s some of our most creative material in a long time"

The tracklist for Colors II is as follows:

Monochrome The Double Helix of Extinction Revolution In Limbo Fix The Error Never Seen/Future Shock Stare Into The Abyss Prehistory Bad Habits The Future Is Behind Us Turbulent Sfumato Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)

Colors II is available to preorder now ahead of its August 20 release.