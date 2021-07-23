Bullet For My Valentine blend thrash with metalcore on new single, Parasite

Bullet For My Valentine have dropped Parasite, the second single from their forthcoming seventh studio album.

Treading the path paved by the album's first single Knives, the track marries elements of both thrash and metalcore, utilizing furious riff work and thunderous rhythms to remind us once again of the band's refreshed – and notably heavier – musical trajectory. Take a listen below.

“Parasite is an absolute rager from start to finish!” the band enthuses. “Easily one of the gnarliest tracks we've ever written – we couldn't be more stoked to finally get it out there.”

On the band's forthcoming full-length, Bullet For My Valentine, frontman Matt Tuck explains: “This is the beginning of Bullet 2.0. It signifies where we are right now. The music is fresh, it's aggressive, it's more visceral and passionate than it's ever been.

“I wanted to come out guns blazing, fucking middle fingers flying, and just go for the throat. I think this is a far more aggressive, intense part of Bullet For My Valentine. It's always been there. I've just never opened the floodgates on it. I want to take people's heads off in a metaphorical way.”

“I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known,” agrees lead guitarist Michael “Padge” Paget. “It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage.”

Bullet For My Valentine arrives October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy. To preorder, head to the band's official website. In the meantime, check out the album's tracklisting below.

Parasite Knives My Reverie No Happy Ever After Can't Escape The Waves Bastards Rainbow Veins Shatter Paralysed Death By a Thousand Cuts