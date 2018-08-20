Bid on Ronnie James Dio's Guitars and Other Gear in Upcoming Auction

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Ronnie James Dio is the focus of an upcoming auction to take place September 14 and 15 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City. Titled “Property From the Estate of Ronnie James Dio," the event, presented by Julien’s Auctions, will feature a massive trove—666 items in all—from Dio’s personal collection, spanning his years with Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Heaven & Hell and as a solo artist.

Among the assemblage of artifacts are numerous guitars, including a 1959 Tobacco Sunburst Gibson Melody Maker that Dio reportedly was using to compose songs for his unfinished Magica 2 album, and that is believed to be the last six-string he ever played; a 1961 Gibson EB-0 bass played by Dio during his days with Elf in the 70s; a custom white Charvel and an Aria LW 15 acoustic that he used to compose songs for his 1985 Sacred Heart album.

Other stage and studio gear, including amplifiers, speaker cabinets, monitors, microphones, mixing consoles, keyboards, road cases and more, are also up for bidding. For those less gear-inclined Dio fans, there’s also plenty of jewelry , artwork and stage clothing —not to mention weaponry and vintage arcade games —to be had.

"I am glad that Ronnie’s extensive collection of items will go to his fans, museums, and collectors around the world to be displayed for all to see and enjoy,” Wendy Dio said in a statement. “These items are very special to me but I recognize the historical importance of anything to do with Ronnie and he would want his fans to be able to own, enjoy and see these items for many years to come."

For more information visit Julien’s Auctions .

Custom Charvel with "wizard" decal

1972 Marshall Major, used onstage with Elf

1961 Gibson EB-0 bass