An Orange OR50 head signed by Biffy Clyro and gigged by touring guitarist Mike Vennart is up for auction

Proceeds from the sale will go towards Cancer Research UK

Orange is auctioning off an OR50 amp head signed by all three members of Biffy Clyro – Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston – as well as touring guitarist (and solo artist in his own right) Mike Vennart to raise money for Cancer Research.

Based on the company's 1972 ’Pics Only’ amp – so-called due to the absence of any text on its front panel – the OR50 is powered by two EL34 valves, and features a traditional single channel configuration with three gain stages, an HF Drive control and a three-band EQ.

Says Vennart: “This was my amp, I toured it for about 4 years. It's signed by Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro, and myself. It's an absolute classic workhorse beast of an amp. Never let me down. Goddammit I miss it!”

This is the second time in the past year fans have been in with a chance to get their hands on Biffy-endorsed gear. Back in November, the Scottish trio announced the Booooom/Blast, a signature distortion pedal designed with UK builder Gone Fishing Effects.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards Cancer Research, a UK-based charity which works to help prevent cancer, diagnose it earlier, develop new treatments and optimize current treatments.

At present, the amp's bidding sits at £1,750 (approx. $2,475). To take a look or place a bid, head over to eBay.