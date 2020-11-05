Biffy Clyro unveil signature Booooom/Blast distortion pedal

Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro have been teasing fans with the prospect of a signature pedal for some some time now.

Back in September, in an interview with Total Guitar, frontman Simon Neil revealed that his guitar tech, Richard Pratt – who recently started his own pedal brand, Gone Fishing Effects – was “working on a few different circuit boards.” He fueled the rumors by posting two cryptic videos to Instagram in the past week, adding that “we've been very, very busy.”

And now, in a new video posted to the band's social media, the guitarist has revealed all – meet the Booooom/Blast distortion pedal.

While detailed specs are yet to be revealed, the new video offers a look at the pedal's intriguing controls, which include Stink, Baggy, Syrup, Stress and Bang, as well as two footswitches labelled Blast and Booooom. Suffice to say, it's likely to sound filthy.

The pedal looks to be named after Booooom, Blast & Ruin, taken from the band's 2010 album, Only Revolutions.

Each model is handmade by Gone Fishing Effects, and painted and signed by the Simon Neil himself.

The Booooom/Blast distortion pedal is available for preorder from November 6 for £299 (approx $390).