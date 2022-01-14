2022 Guitar Workout & Simon Neil's guide to rock: inside the new issue of Total Guitar

This month Total Guitar is on a mission to help you become a better guitarist. Inside the issue you'll find a huge workout feature covering everything from funk rhythms and fretboard knowledge to picking accuracy and playing the changes. And if it's inspiration you seek, let the star interviewees be your guide. TG talks technique with Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil, Mark Tremonti, John Petrucci, Eric Gales, Nilüfer Yanya and Tom Dowse of art rockers Dry Cleaning

Cover Feature: 2022 Guitar Workout

Picking & fretting accuracy

Fretboard knowledge

Playing through changes

Funk workout

And more!

Cover Feature: Simon Neil's Guide To Rock

As part of TG’s 2022 Guitar Workout, Simon Neil presents his guide to the art of rock guitar: How to make a Strat sound heavy. How to write in odd time signatures. How to prepare for playing live. And why there is still one pedal he can’t live without...

Interviews

Andy Summers:

From jazz roots to worldwide fame with The Police, he developed a signature style that defined the post-punk era. "Being a guitar player," says Andy Summers, "is who I am."

Steve Vai:

Vai reveals all about his three-necked Hydra, how he invented a new technique he calls “joint-shifting”, and how he made a track from his new album, 'Inviolate', using only one hand...

Bendology!

The evolution of string bending from classic 70s blues-rock to contemporary progressive math-rock

Learn To Play

Queen – Seven Seas Of Rhye

Weezer – Island In The Sun

Django Reinhardt – Minor Swing

We Came As Romans – Daggers

Reviews

Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster

Framus Diablo Supreme

Guild A-20 Marley

Electro-Harmonix Nano Deluxe Memory Man

Competition

Total Guitar has teamed up with Gibson to offer you the chance to win a G-00 acoustic guitar from the company’s acclaimed new Generation Collection. Don't miss your chance to win!

