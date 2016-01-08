Big Head Todd & The Monsters Premiere New Song, "Wipeout Turn"

GuitarWorld.com and Big Head Todd & the Monsters have teamed up to premiere "Wipeout Turn," the band's brand-new single.

The song—which features a guitar solo highlighted by some seriously fine phrasing—will be available digitally January 11.

Look out for Big Head Todd & the Monsters—Todd Park Mohr, Brian Nevin, Rob Squires and Jeremy Lawton—on the road January through March. The trek takes them across the U.S. with special guest Mike Doughty.

You can check out their tour dates right here.

BHTM formed in Columbine, Colorado, in 1984 as a trio, with Lawton joining in 2004. They're one of the longest-running groups with all founding members in all rock history, and they remain friends today. "We just like making music together," says drummer Brian Nevin. Bassist Rob Squires agrees. "We started as friends, and are proud to still have this wonderful opportunity to make music for our fans, friends and family."

For more about the band, visit bigheadtodd.com and follow along on Facebook.