Big Wreck Premiere "Hey Mama" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Hey Mama," the new music video by Canadian rockers Big Wreck.

The song is from the band's latest album, Ghosts, which was released in June.

"It's a concept video filmed up in Muskoka, Ontario, over three days," the band told us. "It's telling the story of a man who is plagued with regret, who is haunted by his past and may have gone to drastic measures to keep the woman he loves.

"It was filmed completely guerilla style with a team of four people. Fun fact: The bugs got so bad in the woods at some points that we had to shut off the camera because the lens was blocked by mosquitoes."

Big Wreck headed into Revolution Studios and Vespa Studios in Toronto to record the 13 songs that make up Ghosts. The band approached this album with a renewed sense of wonder toward the things that turned them on to rock in the first place.

“Prior to this, and before Albatross, I always had to sneak music in somewhere between a designed pop hit,” says frontman and guitarist Ian Thornley. “That was never really my bag. This time I just sort of said, ‘you know what, I’m going to make an album that I would really, really want to hear and that I’m madly in love with,’ and that’s what we did.”

For more about Big Wreck, visit bigwreckmusic.com and follow them on Facebook.