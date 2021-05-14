Watch Billy Gibbons rip out some mean slide licks – using a beer bottle – in new My Lucky Card video

Billy Gibbons has already graced us with two singles from his upcoming solo album, Hardware – the boogie-ing West Coast Junkie and the atmospheric Desert High.

Now the ZZ Top electric guitar legend has shared a third track, the bluesy, slide-infused My Lucky Card, which arrives with a suitably Gibbons-esque video, shot in and around Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, the cantina/honky tonk that was originally built as part of the western movie set where The Cisco Kid and Gene Autry TV shows, among other productions, were filmed.

Said Gibbons, “We thought Pappy’s would be a great place for us to do the video since it reflects the rough and tumble high desert vibe that was the inspiration for the album.”

Gibbons also stated that the onstage performance of the song in the clip was the first and only take he and his band attempted. “I play a slide guitar in this one but neglected to bring a proper slide along for the shoot,” he said.

“Necessity being a mother, we improvised and used a beer bottle. We went through a case or more looking for just the right bottle neck and, at last, found one on a classic Mexican brew. That was some thirst-quenching research to be sure.”

Hardware, Gibbons’ third solo album, is set for release on June 4 via Concord Records.

He's backed on the album by guitarist Austin Hanks and former Guns N’ Roses, the Cult and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum – the same team that supported him on his previous solo effort, 2018’s The Big Bad Blues.

The album was recorded at Escape Studio near Palm Springs, CA, and produced by Gibbons along with Sorum and Mike Fiorentino, with engineer Chad Shlosser providing additional production.

Hardware is available for preorder here.