Billy Howerdel announces debut solo album, What Normal Was

A Perfect Circle guitarist and songwriter Billy Howerdel has announced his debut solo album, What Normal Was, is set for release on June 10.

The news follows the arrival of Howerdel’s debut solo single Poison Flowers – a dark, spectral slice of airy progressive rock – which landed back in March.

That track captured and entwined threads of Howerdel’s first musical loves, referencing a trio of British rock and indie greats, among them Pink Floyd, The Cure and Echo and the Bunnymen.

Now the songwriter says that capturing that early passion and influence has been the driving force behind the new project.

“This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar – just in 2022,” says Howerdel.

“It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”

The record artwork and tracklist can be viewed below. Alongside the album, Howerdel has announced a 28-date North American tour in support of the new record, including two dates with his A Perfect Circle collaborator Maynard James Keenan and Puscifer.

What Normal Was tracklist

(Image credit: Billy Howerdel )

Selfish Heart Free And Weightless Ani Beautiful Mistake The Same Again Poison Flowers Follower Bring Honor Back Home EXP Stars

June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre (with Puscifer)

June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent

June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos

June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café

June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro

June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (with Puscifer)

July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club

July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus

July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground

July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs

July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 17 Austin, TX Emos

July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

What Normal Was is available to preorder now.