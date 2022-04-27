Billy Howerdel announces debut solo album, What Normal Was

A Perfect Circle guitarist and songwriter Billy Howerdel has announced his debut solo album, What Normal Was, is set for release on June 10.
The news follows the arrival of Howerdel’s debut solo single Poison Flowers – a dark, spectral slice of airy progressive rock – which landed back in March.
That track captured and entwined threads of Howerdel’s first musical loves, referencing a trio of British rock and indie greats, among them Pink Floyd, The Cure and Echo and the Bunnymen.
Now the songwriter says that capturing that early passion and influence has been the driving force behind the new project.
“This is me stepping back into my early teen self and making the record I would’ve made if I had the means and the knowledge when I first picked up a guitar – just in 2022,” says Howerdel.
“It’s that moment as a kid when you hear a record, close your eyes, and go somewhere else. That was the time I found my lane, so to speak.”
The record artwork and tracklist can be viewed below. Alongside the album, Howerdel has announced a 28-date North American tour in support of the new record, including two dates with his A Perfect Circle collaborator Maynard James Keenan and Puscifer.
What Normal Was tracklist
- Selfish Heart
- Free And Weightless
- Ani
- Beautiful Mistake
- The Same Again
- Poison Flowers
- Follower
- Bring Honor Back Home
- EXP
- Stars
Billy Howerdel solo tour dates
- June 11 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall
- June 12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre (with Puscifer)
- June 14 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
- June 15 San Francisco, CA The Independent
- June 16 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
- June 18 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
- June 19 Seattle, WA Neumos
- June 21 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
- June 22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
- June 24 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Café
- June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
- June 26 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
- June 28 Chicago, IL Cabaret Metro
- June 29 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
- July 1 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre (with Puscifer)
- July 2 Toronto, ON Axis Club
- July 3 Montreal, QC Café Campus
- July 5 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall
- July 6 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
- July 8 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
- July 9 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
- July 10 Charlotte, NC The Underground
- July 12 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
- July 14 New Orleans, LA House of Blues
- July 15 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall – Inside Downstairs
- July 16 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- July 17 Austin, TX Emos
- July 20 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
What Normal Was is available to preorder now.