Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Detail Acoustic 'Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged' Tour

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens have announced an acoustic duo tour, “Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged.” The outing kicks off March 3 in Vancouver and wraps April 4 in New Jersey.

In addition to acoustic reworkings of songs from Idol’s catalog, the shows will also feature spoken-word interludes from Idol, as well as select cover tunes. You can check out Idol and Stevens performing a hopped-up version of 1986’s “To Be a Lover” below.

Tickets for all “Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged” shows go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster and other ticket services on January 18. See below for complete tour dates.

For more info, head on over to billyidol.net.

“Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged” tour dates:

March 3—Vogue Theatre—Vancouver, BC

March 5—Moore Theatre—Seattle, WA

March 7—Palace of Fine Arts Theatre—San Francisco, CA

March 11—Golden State Theatre—Monterey, CA

March 13—Belly Up—Solana Beach, CA

March 15—Ace Hotel Theatre—Los Angeles, CA

March 19—Boulder Theater—Boulder, CO

March 21—Rialto Square Theatre—Joliet, IL

March 22—Firekeepers Casino—Battle Creek, MI

March 25—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Toronto, ON

March 27—Town Hall—New York, NY

March 30—Xcite Center/Parx Casino—Bensalem, PA

April 1—Lincoln Theatre—Washington, D.C.

April 3—The Lynn Auditorium—Lynn, MA

April 4—Count Basie Theatre—Red Bank, NJ