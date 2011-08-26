Biohazard Issue Open Call for New Singer Auditions

Think you've got what it take to fill Evan Seinfeld's shoes as one of the voices of Biohazard? Well, the band are giving you the chance to do just that.

Seinfeld left the band back in June after they finished recording their latest album, Reborn In Defiance, which is due out by the end of the year on Nuclear Blast Records. Seinfeld was temporarily replaced by Scott Roberts, who appeared on the band's 2005 album Means to an End.

An official statement from the band reads: "ATTENTION SINGERS!!! You think you got what it takes to be one of the voices for BIOHAZARD? Send us your music, videos, links, etc., to auditions@biohazard.com and we'll check you out. Experience is a must, as is the ability to commit 100% to the life of a full-time touring musician, as the band is booked solid for 2012 and 2013."