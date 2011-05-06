Black Country Communion: Get Free Download of New Single, "The Outsider," Now

A download of "The Outsider," the new single by Black Country Communion, is available now for free at bccommunion.com. The song is from the band's forthcoming -- and appropriately titled -- second album, 2, which will be released June 14.

Black Country Communion features guitarist Joe Bonamassa, vocalist/bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Trapeze), drummer Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin) and keyboardist Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater). The band will be guests on the syndicated radio show Rockline on June 8. It will air 11:30 p.m. EST. Fans can call 1-800-344-7625 to speak with the band. For more info, visit RocklineRadio.com.

Black Country Communion recently posted some new "in the studio" footage from the sessions from their forthcoming album. Check it out right here.