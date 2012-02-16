Black Country Communion: Studio Fire Broke Out During Recording of '2'

According to a news item recently posted to Black Country Communion's official website, a fire broke out in the studio where the band were recording their 2011 album, 2.

Producer Kevin Shirley arrived just in time to get the fire under control. The blaze broke out in Shirley’s Cave studio in Malibu, California, where he has worked with Deep Purple, Iron Maiden, Journey -- and BCC, of course.

"I opened up this morning to thick, acrid smoke and a sideboard aflame," Shirley said. "Miraculously there were no guitars lost, no masters affected and the studio is smelly but otherwise okay. We lost some furniture and need a big clean-up, but this is what’s known as ‘dodging a bullet.' Along with a baby rattlesnake outside the studio door last night, I think it’s just too much energy in the Black Country Communion stuff.”

Black Country Communion bassist/singer Glenn Hughes added that the band were able to lay down the last tracks for that album, which came out last summer.

“We were so lucky that Kevin walked into the Cave just in time and no one was injured. What a crazy day," he said.

The band's new live album, Live Over Europe, will be out February 28, and a new studio album will be released later this year.