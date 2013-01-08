The Black Dahlia Murder Announce June Release for New Album, 'Everblack,'

After much Internet-based speculation about a new album from the Black Dahlia Murder, the band confirmed the rumors last night with an image (see left) posted to their Facebook page.

The sixth studio album from the Michigan-based death metal band is set for a June release through Metal Blade, and bears the title Everblack.

The follow up to 2011's Ritual will be the first proper recording to feature new bassist Max Lavelle. Following last year's departure of drummer Shannon Lucas, there's no word yet on a permanent replacement. Former Abigail Williams drummer Alan Cassidy has been manning the skins during recent live shows.