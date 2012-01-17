Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour Dates with Nile, Skeletonwitch

Black Dahlia Murder have just announced a run of spring tour dates with a stellar group of support acts: Nile, Skeletonwitch and Hour of Penance. Dates can be found below.

Black Dahlia Murder are still touring behind last year's excellent new album, Ritual, which was ranked No. 31 on our list of the top 50 albums of 2011.

Skeletonwitch came in at No. 26 on the list with Forever Abomination.

03/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

03/25 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club

03/26 Minneapolis, MN @ Station 4

03/27 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/29 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

03/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Extreme Thing (BDM only)

04/02 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

04/03 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

04/04 San Francisco, CA @ Slims

04/05 Los Angeles, CA @ House of Blues

04/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

04/07 Albuquerque, NM S@ unshine Theater

04/09 Dallas, TX @ Prophet Bar

04/10 San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit

04/11 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/13 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/14 TBA TBA

04/15 Toledo, OH @ Jamboree Festival (BDM only)

04/17 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

04/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

04/19 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest @ The Palladium