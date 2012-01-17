Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour Dates with Nile, Skeletonwitch

Black Dahlia Murder have just announced a run of spring tour dates with a stellar group of support acts: Nile, Skeletonwitch and Hour of Penance. Dates can be found below.
Black Dahlia Murder are still touring behind last year's excellent new album, Ritual, which was ranked No. 31 on our list of the top 50 albums of 2011.
Skeletonwitch came in at No. 26 on the list with Forever Abomination.
03/24 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
03/25 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club
03/26 Minneapolis, MN @ Station 4
03/27 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
03/29 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre
03/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
03/31 Las Vegas, NV @ Extreme Thing (BDM only)
04/02 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
04/03 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
04/04 San Francisco, CA @ Slims
04/05 Los Angeles, CA @ House of Blues
04/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
04/07 Albuquerque, NM S@ unshine Theater
04/09 Dallas, TX @ Prophet Bar
04/10 San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit
04/11 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
04/13 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/14 TBA TBA
04/15 Toledo, OH @ Jamboree Festival (BDM only)
04/17 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
04/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts
04/19 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
04/20 Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest @ The Palladium