Black Keys File Lawsuit Against Pizza Hut, Home Depot

The Black Keys have filed a lawsuit against Pizza Hut and Home Depot, saying the respective companies have used their tunes in ads without getting the band's permission.

The lawsuit maintains that Pizza Hut used the song "Gold On The Ceiling" (Check out the video below) and Home Depot used "Lonely Boy" from 2011's El Camino (buy on iTunes).

MusicWeek.com reports that a lawyer for the band said the commercials were a "brazen and improper effort to capitalize on the plaintiffs' hard-earned success."

The lawyer also claims the band made both companies aware of the unlicensed use of their songs last month, but neither company has taken any action.