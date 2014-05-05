The Black Keys Premiere New Song, "Bullet in the Brain" — Listen

The Black Keys have premiered another portion of their upcoming album, Turn Blue, sharing a moody new track — "Bullet in the Brain" — via BBC Radio 1.

You can hear it via the YouTube player below.

If fact, you can hear the duo's entire Zane Lowe BBC session HERE. Let us know what you think of the song, and, for that matter, the other two songs that are available for your listening pleasure. There's "Fever" and "Turn Blue."

Turn Blue will be released May 13, following the band's May 10 performance on Saturday Night Live.