Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney debuted the band's new single, “Turn Blue,” this morning on his SiriusXM show, “Serious Boredom.”

You can check it out below.

“Turn Blue” is the title track from the band's new album, their eighth, which will be released May 13. It was co-produced by Danger Mouse with Carney and Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach.

You can buy the single — or get it as a free instant download with album pre-orders — at theblackkeys.com/turnblue.