The Black Label Society & Children of Bodom Join Forces for Berzerkus Tour

Black Label Society mainman Zakk Wylde has announced the creation of The Black Label Berzerkus. Headlined by Wylde's Black Label Society, the extensive two-month long North American trek will also feature Clutch, Children Of Bodom and 2Cents. Hand-picked by Wylde himself, Children Of Bodom and Clutch will share the main support slot. Kicking off on September 21st at Roseland in Portland, OR, the tour will make stops across the U.S. and Canada. Please see below for the full tour routing, as well as additional Black Label Society tour dates including Ozzfest. For Berzerkus presale tickets, go to www.blsnation.com.

Zakk Wylde was looking at other rock festivals and saw the need for a value-priced tour of his own - particularly one that caters to the need of his unique demographic of fans, known as Berzerkers. "It was an easy decision," says Wylde, summing it up like only he can, "If you don't get invited to the party, start your f'ing own!" Children Of Bodom commented, "COB is more than ready to head out on Berzerkus and see all of our great fans. Expect nothing but a good time, Bodom style!" Black Label Society's first new album in four years, Order of the Black, will be released in North America via E1 Music on August 10th. The first single from the album, "Parade Of The Dead" will be delivered to radio later this month and is available now for streaming on www.zakkwylde.com, www.blacklabelsociety.com and for purchase on iTunes.

Order of the Black will feature four unique covers designed by Zakk Wylde himself - one for each territory: North America, Europe, Asia and Australia/New Zealand. Click here to view and download the North American album cover.