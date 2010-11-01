Black Label Society Debut New Video

Black Label Society has just premiered their new video for “Overlord,” the latest single from their album Order of the Black. "Overlord," which was directed by Master Cylinder, finds guitar legend Zakk Wylde and his Black Label Society in a satire of Seventies Kung Fu movies.

Wylde is featured as the Bruce Lee-type action hero (yellow jumpsuit and all) in hot pursuit of the Overlord…in this case an old lady who holds the key to a very special prize. Watch the video below.

Black Label Society’s first new album in four years, Order of the Black, was released via Entertainment One in North America in August, 2010 and debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart. Black Label Society is currently headlining The Black Label Berzerkus, Zakk Wylde’s own North American package tour featuring Black Label Society, Children Of Bodom, Clutch and 2Cents.

The Black Label Berzerkus 2010: